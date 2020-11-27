NASFAT holds women’s week, assists widows, the elderly

FOREMOST prayer group, Nasrul lahi-Li Fatih Society (NASFAT), has assisted widows and the elderly among its female population with various food items.

The assistance, according to NASFAT’s women leader, Alhaja Suwebat Kupolati, is the flagship programme for the 2020 edition of the group’s annual women’s week themed ‘Muslimah Striving and Thriving’.

Speaking to newsmen on the conduct of the event, Kupolati said: “NASFAT annual women’s week is all about empowering the women spiritually, psychological and economically. It is about adding substance to the existence of NASFAT women.

“The annual women’s week, which is in its 21st year, will hold in Lagos. It’s a week-long event which started last (penultimate) Sunday to this coming Sunday. We began this year’s event with the celebration of our elderly women and the widows.

“On Monday, NASFAT women held a special prayer session for the nation and fasting led by the Chief Missioner. And on Tuesday, we visited government hospitals, orphanages and correctional centres across the 350 locations of NASFAT in Nigeria, including US, UK and Canada.

“NASFAT has been training its women in various vocations. Having concluded with the skills acquisition, on Wednesday, we held graduation ceremony for over 400 of them.

“We had planned a walk against domestic and sexual violence against women this Saturday but this was cancelled. As we are all aware that following the destruction of lives and property factored by the hijacked EndSARS protest, the Lagos State government put a stop to all forms of protest. So, as a responsible religious organisation, we have to abide by the rules of the government and that was why we cancelled the walk.

“The grand finale for the women’s week will hold on Sunday here in Alausa. Before now, the grand finale is held at our permanent site along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway but for this year’s edition, we are using a hall at the secretariat in order to comply with the state government’s safety guidelines on COVID-19.”

In her vote of thanks, former women leader, Alhaja Samiat Mumeen, admonished NASFAT women to increase in the worship to Allah.

