Violence against women barbaric, un-Islamic — MMWG

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned violence against women, describing it as barbaric, irreligious and criminal.

The group, in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on the commemoration of the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, said violence against women was sinful.

It argued that cruelty against women had led to the collapse of several family setups and was responsible for the current anti-social and criminal behaviours of some youths all over the world today.

The statement said: “The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria seizes the opportunity of today’s occasion to appeal to Muslim men and men in general to refrain from the bad habit of violence against women which is usually caused by annoyance, alcoholism, drug addiction and wrong perception of women by some men.

“Islamically, a Muslim is not supposed to beat his wife for whatever reason and women too are prohibited from assaulting their husbands.

“There must be mutual respect of each other. The Holy Prophet Muhammad and other Prophets before him were never reported to have beaten any of their wives, hence Muslims doing so are offending Almighty God and must stop that bad habit.”

The group charged families to instill moral discipline in their children in addition to imparting western and Islamic education to them, for the sake of their future.

MMWG called for stringent measures, including legislations, from governments to arrest domestic violence and violence against women.

