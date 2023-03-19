The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately announce the authentic results in the Nasarawa governorship election and without further delay declare its candidate, Hon. David Ombugadu as winner, having scored the majority of lawful votes in the election.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday.

The statement below;

“From the results obtained from the Polling Units across the State, our candidate won the election overwhelmingly in majority of the Local Government Areas in line with the Will and aspiration of the people of the State.

“The PDP alerts that the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) in connivance with compromised INEC officials and operatives of the Police and Civil Defence Corps have hijacked and diverted election results from two Local Governments; namely Lafia and Awe to various locations including the Government House and the Federal University, Lafia where APC agents are altering and manipulating the figures in favour of the APC.

“In Awe Local Government, for instance, results from Tunga Ward Units 1-18 were reportedly taken by the INEC Presiding Officer to the Government House, Lafia. Subsequently, the Divisional Police Officer in Awe reportedly directed that INEC personnel and results should be moved to Lafia claiming that he was acting on “Order from above”.

“Our agents followed closely the INEC officials to Lafia, but curiously rather than going to the INEC office, the officials diverted to the Federal University, Lafia.

“Also, curiously the results from Gayam (unit 7) and Ciroma (unit 8) Wards which are in Lafia, the State capital where our candidate recorded sweeping victory, remain undeclared by INEC.

“In furtherance of this nefarious act, the APC, using compromised security operatives have taken over the Collation Center in Lafia. Officials of the PDP and Independent Observers have been barred from accessing the Center where results are currently being altered in favour of the APC under the reported supervision of the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government.

” bThe PDP cautions INEC to note that the people of Nasarawa State already have the results of the election from all the Polling Units in the State and that they are aware that our candidate won the election.

“Any attempt therefore by INEC and the APC to announce doctored figures will be firmly resisted by the people of Nasarawa State who are now being pushed to the wall.

“This reprehensible and provocative action by INEC is dangerously pitching the citizens against INEC officials and is capable of igniting crisis as the people of Nasarawa State will never accept any results that do not reflect their Will as already expressed at the Polling Units.

“The people of Nasarawa State have spoken clearly in electing Hon. David Ombugadu as the next governor of their State and all INEC is expected to do is announce the authentic results and declare our candidate the winner of the election. Anything to the contrary portends dire consequences in our polity.”