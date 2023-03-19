Rachael Omidji

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun had said his victory is proof that no man can stop what God has ordained after he was the declared winner, the governor re-elect of the just concluded gubernatorial election.

The governor had commended the people of Ogun State for their support and trust in him for another four years and described his victory as heart-warming and “further proof that no man can play God or stop what God has ordained.”

Dapo said his victory is a further challenge to deliver on the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto, as promised he would continue with the government of inclusiveness that has been the hallmark of his administration in the last four years.

Dapo commended the people of the State for peacefully conducting themselves; he applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the media for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the election.

Abiodun also lauded party leaders, stalwarts, and members of the APC in the State, who worked tirelessly for the party’s victory, assuring them that he would continue to keep the party’s flag flying in the State.

The governor called on the opposition and well-meaning individuals in the State to join hands with him to move Ogun State to a higher pedestal.

According to Abiodun, in his second term, he “shall ensure the completion of several projects, aimed at improving the standard of living of the people and the economic prosperity of the state from the unparalleled success already recorded.”

He promised to be inclusive, participatory, transparent, accountable, and fair and not develop any part of the State at the expense of the other, the statement concluded.