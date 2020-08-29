Nasarawa govt orders doctors working in public hospitals to shut their clinics

Nasarawa State Government on Friday ordered medical doctors working in public hospitals in the state to shut down their private clinics and hospitals.

The government also said that it is set to introduce a special scholarship scheme, for indigenes of the state studying medicine, nursing and midwifery.

The decision was taken at yesterday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Council Chamber, Government House, Lafia.

Throwing more light on the order, State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, explained that the state executive council has endorsed the resolution of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, calling for all doctors in government payroll who own and manage private clinics and hospitals, to close their clinics in order to concentrate on the government hospitals were they earn salaries.

“This is to avoid a scenario where government-employed doctors divert patients to their private clinics for other financial considerations,” the council stated.

Shedding more light on the scholarship scheme, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Dogo Shammah, said the special scholarship scheme to be introduced, will seek to encourage indigenes to take to studying medicine, nursing and midwifery, in order to reduce cases of inadequate personnel in the state’s health sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…Nasarawa govt orders doctors Nasarawa govt orders doctors

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…Nasarawa govt orders doctors Nasarawa govt orders doctors

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…Nasarawa govt orders doctors Nasarawa govt orders doctors