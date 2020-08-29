Egbema group rejects newly-appointed amnesty coordinator, Milland Dikio

Egbema Peace and Security Group (EPSG) has rejected the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (retd) as the interim coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said although it was not against the ousting of the former coordinator, Charles Quaker Dokubo, it was unfair and unjustifiable for the president to appoint his successor from Rivers State where Dokubo hails from.

Col. Milland Dikio is an Ijaw from Mbiama community in the Engenni Kingdom, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had in February 2020, suspended Dokubo, following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Subsequently, Buhari directed that the caretaker committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme with a view to ensuring that government objectives were achieved.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a caretaker committee to look into the activities of the programme on the directive of President Buhari.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, on Thursday, it stated that “Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.”

But, while reacting to the appointment, the EPSG coordinator, Chief Ebipade Kari, in a statement on Saturday stated that it was time for a Deltan to coordinate the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Kari also stated that since the Presidential Amnesty Programme which was approved by Late President Musa Yar’Adua commenced on Thursday, July 11, 2009, no Delta State blood has been appointed to head the office.

“This is the second time the President is appointing a leader from Rivers State, as well as Bayelsa, whereas, none from Delta State has been appointed.

“Major General Godwin Abbe from Benin City, Edo State was the first to lead the programme from 2009 to 2010, followed by Timi Alaibe, an indigene of Bayelsa State after abbe left office in 2010.

“Kingsley Kuku a Nigerian political and environmental rights activist, from Arogbo, Ondo State in January 2011 was appointed Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta and Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme. His tenure ended in 2015.

“Brig Gen P.T. Boroh (Rtd) from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State took over the mantle of leadership of the Programme in July 2015 until March 2018. Prof Dokubo was appointed on March 13, 2018, until yesterday.

“Instead of appointing someone from Delta State, President Buhari went back to River State to appoint Milland Dikio.

“We are not okay with the appointment, as it is supposed to be our turn since the appointment of the leadership of the programme is rotational.

“We as a peace-loving citizen of the country request that President Buhari should look into the development and in his good office, appoint a Deltan to be at the helm of affairs of the office.

“We will continue to support the progress made thus far by the President Buhari led administration to ensure peace and harmony remains in the Niger Delta region of the country, protect the nation’s economy based.”

Meanwhile, Niger Delta environmental activist and traditional chief from the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has congratulated Col. Milland Dikio on his recent appointment as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Chief Mulade, in a statement on Saturday, urged Dikio to build on the existing peace initiated by President Buhari to ensure the sustenance and economic stability of the region.

Mulade, who encouraged Niger Deltans to ensure his success in office, also said that “More is expected of Dikio as over 30,000 beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme need post amnesty integration to harness the long term benefits of the programme.”

