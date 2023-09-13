No fewer than 100 farmers from across Ogun State are currently receiving training on the use of the latest technologies for profitable agricultural practice, organised by the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) in collaboration with Arajek Multi Services Limited.

The training workshop, which is ongoing at Skill Acquisition Centre, 3/7 Kola Way To Success, Epe Road, Oke-Owa, Ijebu-Ode, will see farmers receiving tutelage on land preparation, planting, weeding, spraying, harvesting, processing, and marketing.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Arajek Multi Services Ltd., Mr. Rahman Idris, appreciated the almighty God for his mercy over the stakeholders of the workshop.

He stressed the importance of agriculture in addressing food security, employment, contribution to gross domestic product, and wealth creation.

He observed that almost 65 to 75 per cent of Nigerians are engaged in agricultural activities.

He urged the participants to cooperate with the resource persons in order to achieve the set objectives of the workshop.

The training consultant, Dr Yemi Popoola, appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) in taking agriculture to the next level of achievements in Nigeria.

He said the workshop is one of the interventions of NAQS to give back to society in the area of agricultural empowerment.

He also commended the facilitator of the project, Honourable Kolapo Osunsanya, for his efforts in making the training workshop a reality.

He said agriculture was the major foreign exchange earner in the 1960s in Nigeria before the discovery of Petroleum and advised the participants to take the training very seriously and make sure they pay rapt attention throughout the sessions.

The Comptroller General of NAQS, Dr Vincent Isegbe, who was represented at the event, while welcoming participants to the training workshop, urged them to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired during the training so as not to make the time spent attending the programme a wasted one.





The participants expressed delight and lauded the organisers of the training for remembering the farmers during this period.

