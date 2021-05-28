NAPTIP rescues 80 children from January to date in Kano

THE Operatives of Kano Zonal Command, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in its effort to sanitise the society from the act of human trafficking ,has rescued no fewer than 80 Children from January to date.

This was just as the Zonal command lamented that the issue of child labour and servitude within the zone are rising at the alarming rate, particularly in Kano and neighbouring states.

The Kano Zonal Commander, NAPTIP, Babale Abdullahi disclosed this saying that the victims were rescued from various offences of human trafficking ranging from child labour, exploitation, sexual exploitation, fraudulent entry of person, smuggling of migrants and other related offences.

He, however, disclosed “This is among the challenges facing the Agency and society in general.”

According to him, “Trafficking In Person Act 2015, particularly section 23 clearly criminalised the employment, transportation, harbouring or hiring out of children under the age of 12 years, as a domestic worker anywhere and it attracts a minimum punishment of 6 years but not exceeding 7 years.

His words, ”If a child exceeds 12 years and subjected to any work related to exploitation, injurious or hazardous to the physical or social development of his life, is an offence that can attracts liable conviction for a minimum term of 2 years without option of fine but not exceeding 7 years.”

Alhaji Abdullahi then appealed to parents and other relevant stakeholders to be up to their task and perform their responsibilities and regularly supervise their wards on their daily activities so as to reduce the menace of child trafficking and molestation to the barest minimum.

