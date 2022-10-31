NAPTIP, Navy raid brothels, rescue 50 underage prostitutes

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), at the weekend led some security agencies to raid three brothels at Azikiwe street Mile, Diobu, Port Harcourt during which they rescued over 50 underaged girls working in brothels as prostitutes.

Some of the security agencies which took part in the operation include the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Tribune Online gathered that the operation which lasted for more than one hour saw officers arresting the underaged girls and their ‘madams’ who use them for commercial sex work.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that more than 10 buses were used to convey the underaged girls adding that in the last two months, a similar raid was also conducted during which some underaged girls were also arrested.

When contacted the commander of NAPTIP in Rivers state, Ikediashi Nwakama who confirmed the incident reported that the investigation is ongoing and will be made public.

However, on Sunday, the Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with NSCDC and NAPTIP paraded the rescued 50 prostitutes and the three arrested sex trafficking suspects.

Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Richard Iginla, said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to him, the 50 prostitutes, mainly teenage girls were rescued in the early hours of Saturday after a tip-off from NAPTIP.

“We got the intelligence from NAPTIP, who had been tracking the brothels that camped juveniles with some of them as young as 14 years of age.

“So, after NAPTIP shared intelligence with us, a joint team was set up and we immediately went into action to rescue the victims.

“No fewer than 50 young girls forced into prostitution were rescued while three recruiters and operators of the brothels were arrested,” he said.

Iginla said the brothels; Royal Brothel and Cool Breeze Brothel both located on Azikiwe Road in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt had been shut down.

He said that efforts were ongoing to arrest the leaders of the sex trafficking ring, which recruits children from villages into prostitution.

“Children are gifts from God, and we must do everything humanly possible to protect them from all forms of abuse and exploitation.





“The Nigeria Navy will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to bring to justice criminal elements that traffic persons either on land or through the waterways.

“On conclusion of our investigation, the suspects and victims will be handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he added.

Speaking, the Head of NAPTIP in Rivers, Mrs Nwa-amaka Ikediashi, said the agency would immediately rehabilitate the victims with a focus on reintegrating them back into society.

According to her, the victims, mainly under-aged girls, would also partake in different phases of counselling, to ensure they don’t continue prostitution.

“NAPTIP, as the focal agency mandated to fight all forms of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, will conduct a proper investigation, to ensure justice is served,” she promised.

