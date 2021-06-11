NAPS give El-Rufai 7-Days ultimatum for release of abducted Nuhu Bamali poly students

The leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), has condemned in strong terms the attack and abduction of some students of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, by bandits.

The student body, while reacting to the latest abduction, gave the Kaduna State government seven days ultimatum to secure the release of the staff and students, insisting that failure to comply might incur the wrath of Nigerian students in the state.

In a joint communique signed by the NAPS President, Olalere Olatunji, and Asuku Sunday, the students described the attacks on educational institutions as becoming unbearable, a trend that must be halted by all means.

Their positions were corroborated by Salahudeen Lukman, ex-NAPS President who decried a situation where students are used as baits for ransom collection, stressing that the government needs to rise up to its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of every citizen.

On the recent suspension of the 65-days industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics ASUP, the students urged the government to be more accountable by honouring existing agreements so as to create stability in tertiary institutions.

“After extensive deliberation and robust review of the state of NAPS both present and past including the state of the Polytechnic sector generally, the following resolution was reached.

“We are worried and dissatisfied over incessant kidnapping of students, especially Polytechnic and Monotechnics campuses nationwide. We condemn the attack on Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria by a bandit who abducted yet be ascertained the number of students and staff over the night.

“We call on government at all levels to intensify efforts in securing our campuses nationwide. The government of Kaduna state is hereby given 7 days ultimatum to secure the release of our students in the hand of bandits,” their communique stated.

NAPS also intimated President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily assent to the HND/BSc dichotomy prohibition bill recently passed by the Senate once transmitted to the presidency.

According to the student body, the House of Representatives should take a cue from the Senate to also pass the bill, so as to put a stop to the long-drawn dichotomy between HND and BSc degree holders.

