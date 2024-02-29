The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Federal Government to ensure improvement in the welfare of students, including concerted efforts at stopping arbitrary charges by tertiary institutions that impact negatively on the welfare of students.

A NANS delegation led by its national president, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, made the demand during a courtesy visit to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja. They were received by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu.

At the meeting, the government agreed to establish a biannual meeting with the Association to foster peace, harmony, and inclusivity in the nation’s educational system.

The meeting is to be held twice a year in the presence of the Federal Ministry of Education, heads of tertiary institutions, and NANS.

They deliberated on various critical issues,, including concerns about the persistent increase in school fees, leadership within tertiary institutions, and the overall relationship between the Ministry and students.

The Minister of State for Education, Sununu, reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration with student leaders for a robust and inclusive educational system in the country.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts with student leaders while acknowledging challenges within the education sector, including concerns about leadership and the contentious issue of an increase in school fees.

Sununu, who commended President Bola Tinubu for increasing the education budget, highlighted the government’s dedication to education, notwithstanding financial challenges in a competitive world.

He said there were ongoing efforts to enhance security measures for uninterrupted personal development within educational institutions.

He also commended the president’s initiative to attract funding partners and collaborate with international organisations supporting education.

The Minister informed the delegation about recent developments, including the launch and approval of a guideline on transnational education by the Presidential Council.

He highlighted a bill aimed at increasing access to tertiary education through student loans, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility.

The Senate President of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde, while urging the government to improve the welfare of students, expressed gratitude to the minister, the ministry, and the government for their readiness to engage in fruitful dialogue for the betterment of the educational system.

“We are ready for dialogue. We’re ready for discussion in the interest of Nigeria and the Nigerian students,” he said.

Babatunde said they were pleased with the resolutions of the meeting, which included that any review of school fees should be jointly agreed upon by the institution’s management and student leaders.

Others were the periodic renovation of hostels by management through public-private partnerships and the readiness to address the issue of delay in JAMB accreditation of direct-entry students.