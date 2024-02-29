The Federal Minister for Works, Senator David Umahi, has charged the management of BUA cement with the need to further reduce the price of cement in the market.

The Minister stated this in Sokoto on Thursday when he led members of his management team to the headquarters of the company in Sokoto.

Accompanying the Senate committee chairman on housing, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the minister said the federal government is embarking on 372 kilometres of dual carriageway spanning from Kaduna to Sokoto State.

“I am here to see things for myself. As you are aware, the federal government is currently embarking on 372 dual kilometres of road, of which the first phase will be done with asphalt and the second phase will be done with concrete.

“If you calculate the 372 kilometres, because it is a dual carriageway into two, it will give us a total of 744 kilometres.

“The second 372 kilometres will be conducted with pure concrete in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.

“When the chairman of the company visited Mr President last week, he assured me that the 5th line will soon commence operation and with my visit here, I can confirm the 5th line, though waiting yet to be commissioned, has already commenced operation.”

He, however, commended the management of the company for ensuring cleanliness within the entire premises of the company.

“I must commend you for ensuring absolute cleanliness within the environment of the company. It is also worthy to mention that there is no loitering around among staff in the company; this is a commendable development, and I want you to keep it up.”.

Also speaking, Senator Aminu Tambuwal commended BUA management for living up to expectations in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He also appealed to the management of the company to, in addition to improving capacity in its production, ensure the availability of the product to the masses at affordable prices so as to meet up with the current administration of housing for all.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the managing director of the company, Engineer Yusuf Binji, assured that with the fifth line, the company will ensure massive production of the product in the company.

He said the increase in the production of cement will further push down the price of the product in the market.

