Kwara state Police command says it has uncovered plots by hoodlums to attack banks in Ilorin, the state capital and some other towns in the state owing to the crisis emanating from the Naira note swap in the country.

In a statement, titled, security of banks in the state, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, on Saturday, the command advised every criminal element to shelve any such dastardly idea, saying that it can deal ruthlessly with any lawbreaker.

The command also said that it has ordered aggressive patrols of banks and other financial facilities across the length and breadth of the state, warning criminal elements in the state to change their minds, “as anyone arrested would be met with heavy consequences”.

The statement reads: “Intelligence available to the command indicates that hoodlums have perfected plans to replicate the lawlessness that was unleashed on some banks in some states of the country, owing to the crisis emanating from the Naira note swap that is ongoing in Nigeria at present, which the government is doing all within its power to normalize.

“The command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of the command’s capacity to deal ruthlessly with any lawbreaker.

“Criminals are therefore advised to shelve any such dastardly idea.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc (+), has ordered aggressive patrols of banks and other financial facilities across the length and breadth of the state, warning criminal elements in the state to change their minds as anyone arrested would be met with heavy consequences. A word, they say, is enough for the wise”.