The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has emphasised the need for the Hajj body and its counterpart, the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) not only to collaborate but also share experiences in navigating the trials associated with organising pilgrimage.

The NAHCON boss said this on Thursday while receiving the NCPC Executive Secretary, Reverend Dr Yakubu Pam, at the Hajj House in Abuja on a courtesy visit.

While recognising the challenging terrain of pilgrimage journeys, Arabi acknowledged the importance of collaboration in traversing its operational complexities.

The NAHCON CEO highlighted the significance of patience, and shared experiences in navigating the trials associated with organising pilgrimage.

He then expressed gratitude to his Christian counterpart for the visit, which he described as a pride to him and described Reverend Pam as a brother and veteran in the field.

Speaking earlier, the NCPC Executive Secretary informed that he was on the visit to extend his warm congratulations to the NAHCON boss on his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Pam expressed sincere wishes for Arabi’s success in his new role and assured him of unwavering support and prayed for the NAHCON CEO’s victory even in demanding moments.

While expressing confidence that Arabi will make Nigeria and humanity proud knowing his antecedents, the NCPC boss said staff and the country would celebrate Arabi’s achievements eventually.

Rev Pam was accompanied to the Hajj House by NCPC Director of Operations, Mr Abu Okpanachi; Special Assistant to the ES, Mr Barnabas Ali; Deputy Director and Head Planning, Research and Programme Development, Mr Nkaiso Ndemenang; Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations, Mr Celestine Toruka and Head of Protocol, Mrs Charlin Makai.

Pam’s visit to his NAHCON counterpart, according to the Hajj Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, laden with goodwill, served as a testament to the spirit of unity and cooperation between the two religious pilgrimage bodies.

“The exchange of goodwill between the leaders of Christian and Muslim pilgrimage commissions reaffirms the commitment to harmonious coexistence and joint efforts in addressing the unique challenges posed by pilgrimage activities,” Usara stated.

