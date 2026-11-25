The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Wednesday acknowledged the disappointment of its Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) subscribers who could not secure slots for the 2027 Hajj, assuring them that they would be given priority attention for the 2028 Hajj.

It was learnt that most of the HSS subscribers who met their financial requirements for the 2027 Hajj but could not secure slots are being notified by text messages that they are not on the list of registered intending pilgrims for the spiritual exercise.

However, the management of the Hajj commission, in an official statement on the allocation of slots for the 2027 Hajj made available to Tribune Online in Abuja today, explained that the inability of the HSS subscribers, and indeed other Nigerian Muslim faithful, to secure slots was a result of the global reduction in slots by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to space constraints.

The commission stated that it was constrained by the development as it had to operate within approved quotas, regulations and timelines set by the Saudis.

According to NAHCON management, “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) acknowledges the disappointment of Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) subscribers and indeed many Nigerian Muslims who fulfilled the financial requirements for the 2027 Hajj but could not secure slots, and appreciates their patience, sacrifices and commitment towards fulfilling this important religious obligation.

“Nigeria, like other countries, is affected by the global reduction in Hajj slots imposed by the Saudi authorities due to space constraints.

“This has resulted in a backlog of intending pilgrims across both the HSS,State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions and many intending pilgrims.

“NAHCON is required to operate within approved quotas, regulations and timelines.”

Despite this, the commission stated that it welcomed the Saudi government’s continued investment in Hajj infrastructure and “remains hopeful that additional slots will become available in subsequent seasons”.

While stating that the HSS is a savings and investment initiative, NAHCON asserted that it is not a pay-as-you-go arrangement in which full payment results in automatic slot allocation.

“For clarity, the Hajj Savings Scheme is a structured savings and investment initiative that enables intending pilgrims to save gradually while earning applicable investment returns.

“It is not a pay-as-you-go arrangement, and full payment does not automatically guarantee slot allocation for a particular Hajj season.

“Eligible subscribers and intending pilgrims who fulfilled the payment requirements for the 2027 Hajj but could not be accommodated will be accorded priority for the 2028 Hajj, subject to approved quotas and regulatory requirements,” it stated.

It then urged those targeting the 2028 Hajj season to complete their savings, while giving other subscribers two options: to request a refund or to roll over to 2028.

“Intending pilgrims targeting the 2028 Hajj are advised to complete their required savings by the conclusion of the 2027 Hajj to facilitate timely reconciliation and registration.

“Affected subscribers may exercise either of the following options: Request a Refund: Approach their respective HSS partner banks to initiate withdrawals in accordance with established procedures.

“Roll Over to 2028: Retain their savings in the Scheme and continue to earn applicable investment returns, which may help offset future Hajj fares,” NAHCON stated.

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It, however, stated that the commission was developing a National Hajj Database in collaboration with State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions, HSS partner banks and other relevant stakeholders with a view to strengthening allocation management, addressing existing backlogs and improving planning.

The commission advised subscribers and the general public to obtain information and guidance through official NAHCON channels and designated HSS partner banks.

It added that, “NAHCON remains committed to equitable slot allocation, regulatory compliance, transparency and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.”