…as monarchs demand speakership seat for Ogundoyin

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has pledged to fulfil all promises made to the people of Ibarapa if elected governor in the 2027 governorship election.

Adekanmbi gave the assurance during a consultation visit to the palace of the Onilala of Lanlate, Oba Sunday Oladejo, as part of his campaign tour of the zone.

The visit came amid calls by monarchs in Ibarapa for the position of Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly to remain in the zone after the 2027 general election, with the incumbent Speaker, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, tipped to retain the position.

The monarchs described Ogundoyin as a major political figure whose presence in the state government had given the zone a sense of belonging.

Adekanmbi, while appreciating the people for their support and confidence in his candidacy, promised that an APM-led government would fulfil its commitments to the zone.

He said the administration he hoped to succeed, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, would sustain ongoing development efforts and ensure that Ibarapa received its fair share of government projects and opportunities.

According to him, Ibarapa remained an important part of Oyo State, adding that his administration would not neglect the zone in its development agenda.

Earlier, the Onilala of Lanlate, Oba Oladejo, said the people of Lanlate and Ibarapa East Local Government Area had unanimously adopted Adekanmbi as their preferred governorship candidate.

The monarch also expressed confidence in the APM’s electoral chances, declaring that the people of the area were prepared to support the party and its candidates.

He said, “Do not be afraid in Ibarapa, particularly in Ibarapa East. We are for you and we will massively vote for the candidates put forward by the party.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde over the way he has been administering the state in the last seven and half years. He has been governing with the fear of God, and we want his handiwork to continue beyond the next election.

“However, we want Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi to assure us that he will return Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin as the Speaker of the Assembly. He is the major reason that makes us know that we are in government.”

Oba Oladejo further declared that he had adopted all APM candidates as his children, describing their emergence as candidates for various political offices as divinely ordained.

He also prayed for Adekanmbi and other candidates of the party, expressing hope that they would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, a former member representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yemi Taiwo, said the people of the area were prepared to reciprocate Governor Makinde’s development efforts through their votes.

Taiwo said the Makinde administration had brought development to the zone since assuming office, adding that the people would give the APM maximum support in the next election.

He, however, urged Adekanmbi to ensure fairness and inclusiveness if elected, stressing that the benefits of governance should be extended to more people across the zone.