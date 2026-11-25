The ancient City of Benin, Edo State capital, came to a standstill on Tuesday as the remains of late Deaconess Aimiugwina Oyakhilome, mother of the President of Believers Love World, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, arrived in the city for lying-in-state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Human and vehicular movements were hampered for hours along the Airport Road and the adjoining streets as the funeral procession crawled from the Benin Airport Road through Akenzua Street before terminating at the stadium where the lying-in-state took place.

As early as 8 am, Stadium Road, parts of Airport Road, and inside the airport, including other areas, had been cordoned off for traffic control for the arrival of the corpse fixed for 11 am.

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The corpse eventually arrived at the Air Force Base, close to the Benin Airport, around 2 pm, and after all the protocols, the gold-plated casket carrying the remains of Deaconess Oyakhiioome was put into a chariot that was motor-driven, with an array of church faithful following while an orchestra played for the crawling procession.

The huge crowd that constituted the procession glided along, making the 15-minute journey from the Airport to the Stadium last for over two hours.

People from all walks of life across ethnic groups and associations in the state, including nationals from Ghana, Angola, Asia, and other countries, graced the arrival and lying -in-state

For members of Christ Embassy, the colourful event meant a celebration “of our Big Mummy who has gone to meet the Lord after fulfilling her sojourn here on earth”; this was just as they expressed hope that the deceased “is with the Lord, but we need to also celebrate here on earth.”

Giving a vote of thanks, Rev. Ken Oyakhilome said, “On behalf of the Oyakhilome family and our in-laws, I’d like to thank every member of the Love World Nation.

“Every citizen of the Love World Nation, thank you for your show of love, your demonstration of commitment in your participation, active participation in our mother’s, Big Mummy’s, lying-in-state.

Oyakhilome noted that “Right from the real exit from Lagos to Benin City, there was a huge demonstration of commitment, of oneness. People turned out in their thousands. The streets were filled with loved citizens despite the sunshine; despite the humidity, there was absolute commitment. It was a statement, a proof that this nation is a great nation.

“We want to thank all of you for coming. Thank all of you for your love. It couldn’t have been better than this.”

The funeral rites continue today (Wednesday) with a service of songs.