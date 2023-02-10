Adamu Adamu- Duste

The Jigawa state Pilgrim Welfare Board received 1525 Hajj seats for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for this 2023 year’s Hajj exercise.

This was disclosed by the Director of operation in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Umar Labbo, while speaking to newsmen on their preparation for the 2023 Hajji exercise.

Alhaji Umar Labbo explained that “the National Hajj Commission has increased the number of seats by over 70 percent against last year, where the state received only 630 seats”.

According to him, the board is to deposit N1,867,362,500 to National Hajji Commission as a payment of 50 percent of the total Hajji seat allocated to the state by next week.

He explained the board has already disbursed the seats to the 27 local government areas of the state, adding that “following a good and quick plan and preparations for this year’s Hajj exercise, the board has exhausted 556 seats.

“The substantial amount of this seat has already been sold. This included 441 paid through Hajji saving in Jail Bank.

“However, 116 were paid in GT bank. As the selling is ongoing, I am optimistic that before the end of this month, the board will exhaust all the allocation.”

“So I am calling on all intending pilgrims to quickly go to their nearest Centre officer for further explanation on how to pay for the Hajji seat before it finished, ” Labbo stated





However, the Director of operations revealed that their board has already got accommodation for their pilgrims in Mecca and is very close to Ka”aba for easy spiritual exercise.