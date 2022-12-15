NAGGW adopt, promotes Zai tree planting system to check drought, desertification

National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), has begun championing the Zai tree planting method to combat drought and desertification in Nigeria.

Director General, of the NAGGW, Dr Yusuf Maina Bukur, shar d the agency’s line of thought for the country to be able to sustain trees planted to fight climate change.

He said this to field officers of the agency in Kano state, at a training organised to build their capacity, especially on the best method used in conserving water during tree planting.

Head, Information & Corporate Communications Unit, Mrs Sule Pauline said this in a statement signed and made available to Tribune Online.

The statement said the Director General led a demonstration of the Zai method of planting trees, also known as the Half Moon method

According to the statement, the method is effective in retaining moisture in the soil, reducing water loss, increase soil fertility which ultimately helps the tree to grow.

According to the statement, the Director General disclosed that the ZAI method of tree planting had been in practice in most of the Sub-Saharan countries, such as Burkina Faso.

Marina bBukar said, “We went to a meeting in Abidjan, and we saw how many countries were practising this system of planting. So, we thought Nigeria ought to do better, and that is why we are adopting this system, to improve tree plantation in the country.”

The Director-General noted that one of the most important things was the introduction and the use of Groasis Waterboxx a large water container with the capacity to retain water for about three to five months, and which could also be used repeatedly.

He remarked that “we need to employ methods in which we can make use of our flowing water, especially as water is a scarce resource.”

The Director-General stated that the meeting would guide the staff of the Agency in delivering on the mandates, strategies and plans of the agency effectively in its 11 frontline states.

