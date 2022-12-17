NAF rescues 7 Chinese kidnapped by terrorists in Kaduna forest

Special Forces (SF) under the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, have rescued 7 Chinese national in Birnin Gwari forest of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public and Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The statement noted that the operation which was carried out in the early hours of 17 December, 2022 lead to the rescue of 7 Chinese expatriates earlier kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists.

“The rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June 2022 by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

“The Combat Search and Rescue operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted in the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior fire power of the special forces.

“After the successful operations, the 7 Chinese victims were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation were 2 of the victims were stabilized.

“Subsequently, the 7 victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

Meanwhile Governor Nasir El-rufai has commended NAF on rescue of kidnapped expatriates.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan noted that “Kaduna State Government has warmly commended the Nigerian Air Force for a clinical operation this morning which resulted in the rescue of seven Chinese nationals who were kidnapped in June by terrorists in a neighbouring state.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and commended the Chief of Air Staff, as well as the Commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the daring operation by the Special Forces.”