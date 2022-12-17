I didn’t demand N500m to support Soludo’s election — Umeh

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP), Sen. Victor Umeh has said there is no truth in the rumour that he demanded N500million to support Prof Chukwuma Soludo in the 2021 governorship election.

Umeh made this declaration during the inauguration of the state executive of Senator Victor Umeh Solidarity Network (VUSON), on Saturday, a support group, rooting for his emergence as Senator.

Tribune Online gathered that Umeh had dumped APGA for Labour Party, after he was denied the senatorial ticket of the party in what has been said to be a grand conspiracy among the leadership of the state, and the party.

Umeh said his opponents in the senatorial contest are jittery, and have resorted to all manner of propaganda against him.

“I was at Okpuno, where someone told me he heard something about me and felt he must enquire from me. He said he was told by Senator Uche Ekwunife that I demanded to be paid N500million before I can work for Soludo in the last election.

“But that is not true. I never demanded any money to work for Soludo, instead, I used my funds to work for him, even as a his campaign director in the last election.

“I even met some of my friends who donated money to Soludo because of my influence. So, it was Soludo who made money from me, instead.”

The former lawmaker lamented that his opponents were dishing out propaganda against him, just to whittle down his influence, ahead of the forthcoming election.

“Recently too, there was a voice note that circulated on the internet, that I was caught with a married woman, and that I paid money to the woman’s husband to avoid being exposed. All these are propaganda, targeted at me.

“I’m happy that despite all these, my supporters have stood firmly behind me. I thank the executive of Victor Umeh Solidarity Network (VUSON). When I was told that some people were mobilizing to support me, I demanded to meet you, but I was told that you didn’t want to meet me yet, until you’re done mobilising.

“That is very rare in our clime, where people even ask you to bankroll the organisation. After your inauguration today, I charge you to move into the grassroot, and let’s begin to mobilise support.”

Umeh said he has received endorsement from several groups and stakeholders in the state, and was sure of victory in the election.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Victor Umeh Solidarity Network (VUSON) has vowed to ensure massive mobilisation for Umeh to return to the Senate in 2023.

The coordinator of the group, Comrade Francis Ekpone stated this during the inauguration on Saturday, adding that Umeh’s stay in the Senate for just 17 months in the 8th Senate was an eye opener, as he championed several causes, that had to do with not just Anambra Central or Anambra State, but the entire Igbo race.





“VUSON has taken a giant step towards the actualisation of that objective (Umeh’s victory), and we can conveniently boast of 7,000 officers across the 1,639 polling units in the 108 wards, around the seven local government areas of Anambra Central,” Ekpone said.