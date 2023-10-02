Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, said that Terrorists hibernating in the Tumbuns on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State were at the receiving end of its firepower as air strikes hit their hideouts, destroying their structures and strategic logistics base.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

“Specifically, Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Shitu were struck between 27-30 September 2023, when activities of terrorists in the locations were confirmed to have constituted a threat to military formations and law-abiding Nigerians residing within the locations.

“At Tumbun Fulani, terrorists were observed loading jerricans in 2 gun trucks concealed under shrubs. Subsequently, NAF aircraft were scrambled to interdict the location, believed to be a major logistics base.

“After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralised and the gun trucks destroyed.”

“similar strikes were also undertaken at Tumbun Shitu after structures believed to be terrorists’ hideouts were observed tucked under thick foliage.

“Additionally, 3 gun trucks with terrorists were sighted moving into the location. The need to strike the location thus became imperative. The aftermath of the air strike revealed several terrorists were neutralised and the trucks destroyed,” the statement added.

It declared that the determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to significantly limit the activities of terrorists in the Northeast and indeed other parts of Nigeria remained on course, stressing that “the Operational gains by the AFN are indicative of improved synergy and cooperation by all security agencies as well as the unwavering support of all Nigerians”.

