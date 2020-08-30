The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) said it will conduct its National Business Certificate and National Technical (NBC/NTC) examinations from September 21 to October 15, 2020.

Registrar and Chief Executive of NABTEB, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this known, on Sunday, in a statement in Abuja.

She added the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for Junior Secondary School (JSS3) Students’ admission to Technical Colleges had been brought forward from Oct 3 to Sept 5.

Isiugo-Abanihe, while commending the Federal Ministry of Education and all state Ministries of Education and their stakeholders, for excellent planning and a smooth resumption of school and examinations for the exit classes, said, “I wish to, on behalf of my Board – NABTEB – provide the following updates on our examinations.

“A reminder that the NABTEB NBC/NTC examinations will soon commence on the Sept. 21, and end on the Oct. 15, as already announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 Students’ admission to Technical Colleges has been brought forward from Oct 3 to Sept 5.

“This is in consideration of the convenience of JSS candidates seeking admission to Technical Colleges who will be concluding their BECE examinations on Friday, Sept 4,” she said.

She further said with the new date, there would not be any need for students to go back to school on Oct. 3 for another examination.

She added that the deadline for registration of candidates for the NBC/NTC examinations had been extended to Sept. 4, to accommodate requests from various states that had not been able to complete registration of their students due to exigencies arising from COVID-19 lockdown.

