‘Na una nominate mad man’, Portable tells Headies

By Femi Oguntayo
Portable gets 2022 Headies,

Nigerian street sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable_Zeh has reacted to the Headies Academy’s letter and also apologized to the Academy for his earlier threat-like outburst in a viral video.

The artist who has been nominated in two categories in the next Headies Awards said he was there was no fight as he was just asking that he be considered the winner of the awards. 

He also jocularly stated that the Headies brought this upon themselves by nominating “a mad musician like himself” and that the street had taken over. He also added that he was sorry if he messed up as he wasn’t the first and the last person who would mess up.

It would be recalled that the Headies Academy in an open letter called the singer for threatening his fellow nominees and the organisers of the Headies Awards.

According to the academy, who also copied the Nigeran Police in the letter, this was a threat to life and an act that could cause a breach of peace. They, however, asked that the police invited Portable for a retraction and also for an agreement not to cause any further issues. 

The Academy also gave Portable a 24-hour ultimatum to issue a retraction after receiving the letter or lose his nominations at the 15th edition of the award ceremony which will hold later this year in Atalanta, United States of America.


 

 

