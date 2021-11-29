 N250m orphanage fund: Davido says disbursement about to commence

Singer Davido has given an update on the disbursement of the N250 million orphanage support funds, announcing that registration for the distribution of the fund has commenced.

He had assured his fans and concerned citizens that he would ensure the fund gets to those who truly need it and warned that no one would be allowed to mismanage it.

The award-winning singer also disclosed that only government-approved orphanages are qualified to register for the support fund.

According to him, registration commenced today November 29 and closes December 2, 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!