My wife used charms on me, made me impotent —Husband

The Matero Local Court in, Zambia, has heard how a woman of Lusaka caused her husband’s erectile dysfunction, using charms.

According to Zambia Observer, Moses Njobvu, aged 36, told the court that he was unable to perform his matrimonial duties in the bedroom, because his wife, Ednah Musonda, aged 39, allegedly bewitched him.

Moses of Kabanana Compound has, however, vowed to stay with his wife, despite her actions.

To back his allegations, Moses presented a number of supposed charms before the magistrate, Gastone Kalala, which he claimed to have been discovered in the bedroom when his wife was away from home.

In her defense, Ms Musonda said that the charms her husband discovered were meant for good luck and warming her body.

She also accused her husband of using charms and verbally assaulting her.

Njobvu said he travelled to Mununga in Luapula Province seeking charms that would boost his business, and bring magic money, but they did not work.

