By Toluwani Olamitoke

A man, Abass Alarape, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State seeking that it put an end to the wedlock between him and his wife, Remi Alarape, on the grounds that the latter was troublesome and irresponsible.

Abass explained that peace deserted him the moment Remi started living with him.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant wearied him with the many atrocities she committed.

Abass told the court that Remi was never contented with whatever he gave her for the running of the home, and would always nag and fight him.

According to the plaintiff, the last straw that broke the camel’s back was when the defendant got him arrested and locked up by the police.

Abass stated that he was no longer willing to go further in his relationship with his wife and thus beseeched the court to rule that they go their different ways.

Remi failed to make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.

Abass in his evidence said, “I was living a peaceful and decent life before my wife requested that she moved in with me.

“I impregnated Remi while we were dating and she automatically became my wife, although both of us were not living under the same roof.





“I made myself available to her and our child by paying both regular visits, while I never defaulted in area of feeding them and meeting other needs.

“Remi after living separately from me for several years suddenly started putting pressure on me to bring her under my roof.

“I did not welcome this idea initially because I was not comfortable with it, but Remi would not let me be.

“I finally gave in to her request and had since lost my peace.

“My wife is irresponsible. Remi lacks the nitty gritty of taking care of the home and making it welcoming.

“I find no comfort or warmth in our home.

“Remi in addition to this is troublesome and thus turned our home into a boxing arena.

“She nags all the time and hates to be corrected which was one of the reasons we fight almost all the time.

“My wife is covetous and never contented with whatever I give her as feeding allowance. She will tell whoever cares to listen that I starve and neglect her.

“Remi did the worst when she arrested me with the police and insisted that that I was locked in the cell.

“I was kept in the cell for days and maltreated. The police rather than mediate in our differences complicated issues.

“I swore after I was released that I would not be appeased until I saw Remi out of my house which was my reason for coming to court today.

“My lord, the sight of my wife is offensive to me. I want her out of my house and our marriage dissolved.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she has heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case.

