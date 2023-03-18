By Toluwani Olamitoke

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Ayinla Daudu, against his wife, Bunmi Daudu, for further hearing.

Ayinla, who dragged his wife to court, accused her of being quarrellsome, stating that he now walked about almost naked because she had torn all his clothes to shreds.

The plaintiff prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and grant her custody of their only child.

Bunmi pleaded not liable to the charges brought against her, but agreed to divorce.

Ayinla in his testimony said, “I met my wife in the church and our marriage also held in the same church.

“I paid no bride price to my wife’s family because they never approved of our relationship and vehemently stood against our union.

“Bunmi pretended to be a virtuous woman when we met; she was like an angel and as gentle as a lamb.

“I counted myself lucky to have met such a pleasant woman, but I later started noticing some strange behaviours in her after we were joined together in holy matrimony.

“I have tolerated all of my wife’s atrocities for years, but there is a particular one I cannot put up with any further which is her destructive nature.





“Any time we have a misunderstanding, my wife will become uncontrollable and fight me.

“Bunmi will tear my clothes in shreds. I now go about almost naked because of my wife’s misbehaviour.

“My lord, I am tired of living with a vicious woman. I am not happy with my wife.

“I, therefore, entreat this honourable court to put a stop to our relationship.

“I also pray the court to grant me custody of our only child. My wife is not a good example to her.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case.

