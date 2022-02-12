My wife connived with our landlord to increase rent —Husband

A man of Lusaka’s Chipata Township in Zambia, had the shock of his life when he discovered that he had been sharing his bed with a snake which had sold him off to his landlord.

According to Zambian Observer, in a matter before a Lusaka local court, James Lupako cried to the court that his wife, Musonda had made a deal with the landlord to be milking him of his hard-earned K600 per month by telling him that rent was K1,500 when it was actually K900.

The landlord would then pass on the K600 to wife, Musonda.

Asked about the financial state of their home, James narrated that his household was heavy in debt as his wife engaged in secret borrowings from all manner of vicious shylocks.

Musonda on her part stated that she was scamming her husband for a noble purpose as she had bought a piece of land and was building a house on it.

She further added that her husband was too strict with expenditure hence her secret borrowings.

Noticing that their marriage had turned into nothing but a casino, the magistrate, Mulenga dissolved it citing lack of love, honesty and trust in their arrangement which they pretended was marriage.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE