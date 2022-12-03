My wife asked me to block my female colleague on Facebook —Husband

A MAN of Lusaka, Zambia has been dragged to court on accusation of adultery after his married female workmate wished him a “Happy Father’s Day” on Facebook.

For 35-year old Peter Kaumba of Linda Compound, Father’s Day which fell on June 19 brought him more problems than the joyful memories of fatherhood.

On the fateful day, as social media became awash with Father’s Day messages, he received a goodwill message from his workmate, Priscilla Ndumba.

But before Peter could respond to the message, his prying wife, Cecilia set her eyes on it and created a scene before ordering him to delete it and block his colleague.

After a heated argument with her husband, Cecilia went a step further and called Priscilla, warning her to stay clear of her husband.

Not yet satisfied, Cecilia called Priscilla’s husband, Joseph Jere and told him his wife was a prostitute and that she was having an affair with her husband.

Priscilla even told Joseph that their last child was not his, but Peter.

On the strength of that information, Jere marched to the Lusaka Boma Local Court and sued Peter for committing adultery with his wife.

Appearing before Senior Local magistrate, Bertha Zulu, Peter denied ever sleeping with Priscilla saying she was only a workmate and did not understand how a simple Facebook comment could lead to such accusations.

“I work with his wife and she sent me a friend request on Facebook which I responded to on Father’s Day. She then wished me a happy Father’s Day which made my wife upset.

My wife asked me to block her which I did and the issue ended,” Peter explained.

And when called upon to explain her side of the story, Priscilla said she merely sent Peter a friend request because they were workmates and when Father’s Day came, she wished him a Happy Father’s Day along side her husband and male friends.

“I just wished him a happy Father’s Day and later that day I received insults from his wife who asked me to block her husband which I did but did not mention it to my husband because it was nothing serious to me.

“To my surprise she called my husband and told him lies about me being with her husband,” Priscilla said.

After the testimonies, the magistrate, Zulu said she needed to hear from Peter’s wife before delivering judgment on the case.

Zulu advised the couple to live in harmony in the meantime because Priscilla seemed honest in presenting her case.

She noted that Peter’s wife could just be trying to break Joseph’s home without any concrete evidence.

She adjourned the matter and ordered that Peter’s wife to present herself before the court in the next hearing.