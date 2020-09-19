My sudden weight loss

I used to weigh about 70 kilograms however, I suddenly went down to 60 kilograms over a course of one month. In addition, I don’t have any appetite again. Kindly let me know what could be wrong with me. I am a 60 -year old man.

Kassim (by SMS)

A sudden loss of weight especially at your age calls for a thorough medical investigation. In view of this, I will advise that you see a doctor, preferably, a specialist doctor at the nearest Specialist or Teaching Hospital to you as soon as possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We May End Up Without A Country, Gen Akinrinade Warns Buhari

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Alani Akinrinade has told President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the restructuring of Nigeria now otherwise there may soon be no country…

Oyo Tertiary Institutions Reopen September 28, Primary, Secondary Schools To Run Shifts

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has approved the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state for regular academic activities from September 28…

Endure Pains Of Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariffs Now And Enjoy Later, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariffs was a serious financial burden on Nigerians…

BREAKING: We May Prosecute Perpetrators Of Violence During Edo, Ondo Polls Under International Law, Says Britain

The United Kingdom on Tuesday warned those who plan to cause violence during the Edo…