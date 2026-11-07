My sore throat

I have been having incessant case of sore throat for the past few weeks. Kindly let me know what to do about this.
Salome (by SMS)
READ ALSO: What is sore throat?
You will need to see a doctor for a proper examination. After some examinations and possible laboratory tests, including a throat swab, the doctor will advise you on whether to take some medications or go for surgery.
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