Putting Ogbomoso on world map not work of one person —Richard Olayinka, Diana Award recipient

19-year-old indigene of Ogbomoso and third-year medical student at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Richard Olayinka, has said that putting Ogbomoso on the world map is not the work of one person.

Olayinka said while reacting to the 2026 Diana Award accorded to him, the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

Olayinka joins 200 young people from across the world who have received the award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. He was recognised for his work in expanding educational opportunities and developing young people through social action.

He founded Beyond Books Africa, a youth-led initiative improving access to quality education, career guidance, and leadership opportunities for young people in underserved communities. It began in 2023, now renamed Apex Free UTME Tutorials, and has supported over 6,000 students across Nigeria.

In 2025, he convened the Ogbomoso Secondary Schools Conference with Young and Excellent Club, bringing together 400 students from 20 schools, and organised Girls Summit Ogbomoso, which brought together 150 girls.

The organisers of the award stated that Diana Award recipients represent some of the most inspirational young people from across the United Kingdom and around the world.

“These exceptional young people have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to serve their communities and create long-lasting change on a global scale,” they said.

He said that receiving The Diana Award is a great honour, but it also brings his attention back to the communities and young people who have shaped his journey.

“I have always believed that where a young person comes from should not determine how far they can go or the opportunities available to them. I hope this recognition reminds more young people that meaningful change can begin right where they are,” he said.

Olayinka further said that he wants young people in Ogbomoso and beyond to know that they can create lasting change in their immediate environment while aiming for the global stage.

“Putting Ogbomoso on the world map is not the work of one person. It is a collective effort, and every one of us has a part to play,” he said