My kidneys and my health

Kindly let me know how to know the functions of Kidneys and what causes them to be diseased.

Rebecca (by SMS)

Your kidneys are fist-sized organs located at the bottom of your rib cage, on both sides of your spine. They perform several functions. Most importantly, they filter waste products, excess water, and other impurities from your blood.

These waste products are stored in your bladder and later expelled through urine. In addition, your kidneys regulate pH, salt, and potassium levels in your body. They also produce hormones that regulate blood pressure and control the production of red blood cells. Both acute and chronic kidney disease can have many causes.

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They can be caused by infection, diabetes, hypertension, consumption of toxic material such as polluted water, adulterated food and drinks as well as unprescribed medications.

Population aging has also been incriminated in the rise of CKD. Reduced availability of fresh water, especially in developing countries, is a high contributory factor. In addition, long-term use of over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Ibuprofen may damage your kidneys.