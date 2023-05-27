Nigeria’s hip-hop and afrobeat sensation, Kelvin Nduka Okereke, popularly known as TM Cartier has described how his song hit the music world with a tantalising taste of success.

Consequently, he said what defines success in every endeavour are the commitments put into the plans, knowing what the consumers’ needs are and being able to make provisions for them in due course.

TM Cartier, who, in 2018 released a song titled “Bother Me x TJ2Solo,” well celebrated by music lovers as a unique blend of hip-hop and afrobeat, said its simplicity and quality of production easily helped him to serve the musical interests of both the old and young music lovers.

“My song cuts across different traditions of people who listen to good music irrespective of language, class, or religion, and it is not necessarily what appeals to the Nigerian audience alone but to all music lovers globally.

“As I put the songs together, my immediate interest was to figure out how the music with its lyrics would communicate the message of brotherliness and love and to be a source of inspiration, gearing up creativity in its listeners, so, equally brings out the best in them too in fulfilling their daily engagements.

“I am happy that in the end, all these were achieved as the music was widely accepted and commended by the majority of those who listened to it at home and abroad based on the volume of feedback I got directly and from different sources,” TM Cartier said.

To become a star, he said there are certain indices to put into consideration by any talented musician aiming to become great and to reach the peak of their career, one of which he said is to know the kind of music one needs to venture into and work out the measure on how it will become widely acceptable to a general audience.

“People need to take you seriously as a singer, even, if your outlook does not present you as a serious person, as we know a musician appears casually most times, that is the nature of the job and what your fans prefer. But there is a difference between how one looks and the message your song communicates,” TM Cartier said.

“To become globally acceptable, you need to work on your vocal techniques, that is, focus primarily on the fundamentals of good singing, how you breathe, your support, posture, tone creation, placement of sound and range plus the blend between registers to eliminate vocal breaks, endurance and excellent control. These are what make a good song.

“Similarly, you need to reflect well so you can write amazing songs which everyone can sing along with you after listening to them on two or three occasions if you want to become a great performer that commands a large following of fans. Then, try to create and own your look and style. Don’t try to be like someone else, have your signature.

Likewise, know your core audience and relate with them accordingly, as much as you need to get a good recording in the best studio with best hands and best technology, then make engaging and compelling videos that can wow your audience,” TM Cartier said.