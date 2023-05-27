A non-profit organisation in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Anwojue Hope Foundation, has charged girls to be positive and have self esteem in their daily endeavours.

Speaking at the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day, tagged; ‘We are committed’ saw over 60 students from various schools in the state participating in the programme.

Some of the participating students are girls with hearing impaired, while menstruation talk is a general matter, anyone should not be left out.

The aim of the programme is to build the capacity of girls, teach them menstrual hygiene management and how to access reliable and accessible sanitary products.

The Project Manager of the foundation, Busayo Soyebo Eniade and Mrs Kikelomo Ogunshina Obabi, a Yoruba custodian, urged the girls to embrace positive self- esteem and always celebrate their strength wherever they find themselves.

Meanwhile, a sister group, AHF STAR, has been formed where there will be a mentorship programme for girls and support for them in areas of their lives.

Local government delegates were present at the event to present a certificate of registration for the participants.

According to the group, in the month of May, the organisation has reached over 564 girls with menstrual hygiene management information and free sanitary pads in commemoration of menstrual hygiene day.

The organisation, however, called on individuals, corporate bodies to support the initiative.