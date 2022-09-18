My music process starts from my personal conviction of God —Bidemi Olaoba

Segun Kasali | Lagos

GOSPEL music Artiste, Bidemi Olaoba has averred that his music process is a reflection of his conviction about who God is.

Olaoba expressed gratitude having acknowledged of deserving nothing.

He said the manner at which he sings on stage are personal even as it just flows, adding that God floods his heart with the revelation of the song.

According to him, the song is not the worship but the major instrument of worship is actually one’s heart.

“The process of making music for me starts from my personal conviction of who God is and what God is to me. I am sincerely grateful because I know I deserve nothing.

“The Bible says ‘No man can receive anything except it is being given by the father’ you know. How I come up with some things I say on stage out there are more personal to me and it just flows.

“When I open my mouth to sing a song God floods my heart with revelation about the song.

“I say this many times that the song is not the worship, the major instrument of worship is actually one’s heart.” He said.

Speaking further, the singer described his music as culturally and spiritually dynamic.

Olaoba, who said he grew up from the ghetto side of lagos, noted that he was called out for the current generation to be a blessing.

“My music is very dynamic in its nature. It is culturally dynamic and is spiritually dynamic.

“I am somebody that God has called out for this generation to be a blessing.” He said.

