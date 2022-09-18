Akinyemi, Oyebode, others for Foursquare annual lecture

Former Federal Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Chairman, International Law and Jurisprudence, University of Lagos, Professor Akin Oyebode, and others have been billed to attend the Ninth Public Lecture of Foursquare Gospel Church.

The General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Sam Aboye, made this known at a press conference, at the National Office of the church in Yaba, Lagos.

According to him, the theme of he public lecture is “A nation at war against itself: The way forward?” as it will precedes the church’s 67th annual convention, billed for between November 14 and 20.

Aboye noted that one of the tenets of the church is civil government. “We believe and preach that as responsible citizens of this great nation Nigeria, we have a duty and an obligation as stakeholders and partners with the government in the building of our dear nation.

He said: “Our Public Lecture, the Ninth in the series this year, continues to form part of our contribution to the discourse on nation building. It is from the height of the foregoing that on Friday, September 23, 2022, we shall be hosting the Ninth Annual Public Lecture at the National Headquarters of church, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“This year’s lecture is very strategic as it comes on the eve of the commencement of political activities leading up to the 2023 general elections scheduled for early next year. We are, therefore, advocating issue-based engagements, where all sides and interests are allowed to contribute their quota to the advancement and progress of our nation.

“It is our candid opinion that at the end of the lecture this week. We would have succeeded in contributing valuable ideas and insight to the chosen national discourse as well as encouraging and motivating Nigerians to show more interest and engagement in the affairs of the nation.”

Aboyeji noted that we have recorded remarkable and enviable achievements in the past which earned us the status of Giant of Africa. Our people and diversity used to be our greatest strength as national interests superseded all other interests. However, the narrative seems to have changed, with the projection of individual, group, and ethnic interests over that of the nation by self-seeking individuals.

“This trend threatens to rip through the fabrics of our nation, giving rise to lack of patriotism, nepotism, corruption and promotion of sectional interest above the overall interest of the nation.

The cleric said Nigeria is a multinational state inhabited by more than 250 ethnic groups speaking about 500 distinct languages, identified with various cultures. We must, therefore, remain resolute in ensuring that these indices are harnessed to our advantage and the good of our nation rather than dividing us along interest lines.

