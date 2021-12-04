My mandate is to make the world worshippers of God —Deborah Ayayi

Gospel artist, Deborah Ajayi, is an upwardly mobile gospel singer who loves to worship and wishes that the world become worshippers of the highest God.

According to her, the most important thing in life is the worship of the highest God, she added: “I personally regard the worship of the Highest above all anything else. My mission is to reach out to the world through worship creating an army of Worshipers who will Worship God in Spirit and in Truth.”

Ajayi has had the honour of ministering at conferences, Christian gatherings and concerts which has earned her very promising fame. Her awe-inspiring and soul-lifting famous single, titled: Oyinmomo, literarily translated in English to mean ‘Sweet as Honey’, has attracted testimonies from far and wide among fans.

The pretty gospel artiste is a proud winner of the “Next rated Afro/Traditional Gospel Artist Award” at the Xclusive Gospel Awards edition of 2016.

