NSSF unveils COVID-19 photography contest for Nigerian youths

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund has unveiled a special COVID-19 themed photography contest, tagged ‘WENAIJA Photography Contest.’

A board member of NSSF, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, at a webinar on Tuesday said the contest was to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians and to empower Nigerian youths.

He noted that the campaign, titled, ‘Visions of Nigeria’ was an initiative that seeks to tell, through photography, Nigerian stories, by Nigerians on how Nigerians had been adapting to and overcoming the economic, health, education, and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NSSF General Manager, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said, “The campaign will allow youths across the country to be a part of a life-changing project whilst providing an avenue for youth empowerment and up-skilling. Prizes up for grabs in this inaugural competition include cash to the tune of N6m, enrolment into paid internships programmes and personalised mentorship sessions with select industry leaders.”

She added that the competition was open to all youths with a mobile phone or digital camera to capture memories or images that suit the theme of the competition.

“Like all photography competitions, NSSF ‘Visions of Nigeria’ seeks to precipitate and renew interest in photography. It will recognise and celebrate the best photographers, based on their skillset and talent, judged solely based on their interpretation of the given theme.

“Participation is free and easy. Participants are to register on our website and post their entries. The rules guiding the competition are clearly stated on the website and a dedicated contact line is available for any inquiries,” Chinye-Nwoko said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.