My impeachment scandalous, laughable —Langtang North chair

Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State Bar Zulfa Rimven, has described his impeachment by some legislators in the council as scandalous, irritating and laughable.

The lawmakers on Tuesday last week impeached the d chairman over alleged financial issues and swore in his deputy as a substantive chairman.

Rimven, in a statement personally signed, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Jos, said he remains the authentic chairman of the Langtang North Local Government Area.

“I was not served any impeachment notice on August 31 or any other day by the council’s legislators not to talk of failing to respond to what the councillors alleged.

“I still remain the elected chairman of the council. I was elected by the good people of Langtang North and alongside the hard working legislators who are working out modalities to improve the living condition of the people of the council.

“As we approach the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot afford to allow people and some fifth columnists to undermine the success of the party, as any right-thinking member of a political party will ensure unity at this crucial time.

“I have never been served any impeachment notice and I am currently still carrying out my official duties as council boss,” Rimven said.

He described the allegations of corruption against him by the councillors as “false and lies from the pit of hell. I will always continue to carry all stakeholders along while serving the people of Langtang North.

“I want to make it categorically clear that the public should disregard any information that I have been impeached.

“I urge party supporters to remain calm and be law-abiding as we continue to work to provide dividends of democracy to the people of Langtang North,” Rimven added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday last week also, the state’s House of Assembly, nullified the impeachment of Rimven by the legislative arms of the local government.

It will be recalled that the legislative arms of the local government impeached Rimven over financial mismanagement amidst other allegations.

However, the state’s House of Assembly at its plenary declared that the purported impeachment of Rimven was null and void, asking that status quo remains.

Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda declared that there was no official communication from the council legislators for the removal of the chairman following the motion raised by the member representing Pankshin South, Hon. Philip Dasun which was seconded by the member representing Shendam Local Government Area at the state Assembly.





In its resolution, the Assembly noted that the action of the Langtang North Legislative arm is null and void and that the status quo remain pending the investigation of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, chaired by Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan.

