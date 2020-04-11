‘My husband is impotent, I have endured enough, please separate us’

A Grade “C” Customary Court, sitting in Iseyin, Oyo State, has dissolved a five-year-old marriage between Afeez and Abibat Imran on the grounds that the latter is impotent.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abibat who approached the court, stated that she had endured enough and wanted to part ways with her husband.

“We have been together for five years. Before now, he could perform but was unable to impregnate me, but now he can’t perform at all.

“I have suffered enough in silence and now, I have to move on with my life. I desire to have another man who will be sexually active and make me a mother,” she said.

Abibat told the court she had packed out of her matrimonial home as a result of the development.

In his response, Afeez, who did not deny that he was impotent as claimed by his wife, said he was already receiving treatment from competent hands and that he would soon be fine.

“I want this court to appeal to her as I have spent so much on solving this problem. I do not want her to go, please help me plead with her.

“But if she insist on dissolution, then she should bring back some of my belongings she packed along with hers when she was leaving,” xhe said.

Delivering his judgment, the court president, Chief Adelodun Raheem, stated that the evidence before the court showed that love no longer existed between the couple.

Ruling, he dissolved their union.

