She gets easily provoked, threatens me with knife any time we fight —Husband

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently dissolved the 12-year-old wedlock between a couple, Adebisi Adeleke and Kemi Adeleke.

Adebisi who approached the court had sought for the dissolution of their union on the grounds of lack of care, violence and threat to life by the latter.

The plaintiff told the court he had consistently lived in fear because his wife never ceased to threaten him with dangerous objects any time they had a misunderstanding.

Adebisi added that Kemi was unavailable to him and their children. According to her, the children as a result of this lack the needed care and attention.

Adebisi therefore prayed the court to stop their relationship and award him custody of their two children.

Kemi consented to divorce but denied threatening her husband with dangerous objects. She stated that her husband was irresponsible and that he knew nothing about their children’s education.

She added that he had no regard for her parents and was in the habit of insulting them.

Giving his judgment after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademol Odunade ruled that their union be dissolved and granted the defendant custody of their two children.

The plaintiff was asked to give the defendant N10,000 every month as their children’s feeding allowance.

He was also mandated to be responsible for their education and health care.

Both parties were advised to maintain peace.

Adebisi in his evidence told the court: “My prayer is that Kemi leaves my house today.

“Kemi is a troublesome woman and a nagging wife. She’s never tired of raising dust over trivial issues and fighting me.

“She has no regard for me and raises her voice any time we argued. I often tried to correct her on this but she refused to take to correction.

“Kemi is also violent. She gets provoked easily and would always display rage. When in this state, she would go for any dangerous object within her reach and would threaten me with it.

“The last time she was in this mood, she threatened me with a knife.

“My wife had no time for our children and failed to be a good mother to them.

“She gives them no proper monitoring and deprived them of good food.

“My lord, it is obvious our marriage has failed which is the reason I’m pleading with this honourable court to dissolve it and hand our children over to me so that I can give them proper care,” he stated.

“Adebisi is a liar. I never threatened him with a knife or dangerous objects. He told all those lies to curry the court’s favour,” Kemi stated.

She added that, “My husband is irresponsible and this is one of the reasons I agree that we go our separate ways.

“Adebisi has never shown interest in our children’s education. I was the one who enrolled them in school and have been paying their school fees.

“My lord, Adebisi doesn’t know how much I’m paying as our children’s school fees.

“I sometimes report him to my parents but it is obvious he has no regard for them. Any time they try to mediate in our differences he reacts to them rudely.

“I can’t bear him being rude to my parents and I had told him I won’t take it any longer.

“My lord, my husband and I once had a misunderstanding and he removed all the electronics from the house and packed it to his parents’.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Easter: Social Restriction Orders Still In Force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community… Read full story

COVID-19: I Saw Hell In Isolation ― Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)…. Read full story

COVID-19: Ensure Transparency In Management Of Fund, Lawan Tells PTF

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to ensure judicious use of fund dedicated to combat the pandemic… Read full story