A 44- year-old woman, Oluwatoyin Falade, has prayed an Orile Agege Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage to her husband, Segun Falade on the grounds of infidelity.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner stated that she has two children for her husband aged, eight years and 11years.

“My husband is a flirt, he runs after anything in skirt.

“I had two girls before I got married to him and those girls are ages 15 and 18 respectively.

“They stay with me and I don’t trust my husband because he chases everything in skirt.

“My husband changes women anyhow and he doesn’t respect me. If the court doesn’t dissolve our union, I will run away with my kids.”

Oluwatoyin said that people mock her in the neighborhood because of her husband’s infidelity.

“I am fed up. Segun cannot change, chasing after women has become his lifestyle,” she said.

She alleged that he doesn’t take care of her and their children.

In his response, Segun, 46, admitted to infidelity.

“I will not lie, I bring in different women to the house, but I am ready to change. I have been begging her to please forgive me,” he said.





He stated that he takes care of their children and his wife.

“My Lord, you can see that my wife is robust and fresh. It is obvious that she is not suffering.

“I bought her a phone recently and I pay the children’s school fees,” he said.

Segun said that he was not ready for the dissolution and promised to make things right if given another chance.

The court president, Mr Adewale Adegoke adjourned the case till May 30.