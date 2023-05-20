Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) with immediate effect.

The State Head of Service, S A Aina, made this known to newsmen in Osogbo, on Friday evening.

He however appreciated members of the Governing Council of the University for the immense contributions to the development of the university.

“While thanking the Council members for their selfless service and commitment to the University, the Governor equally appreciates them immensely for their contributions to the development of the University in particular and the State at large and wishes them the best in their future endeavours, ” he submitted.

