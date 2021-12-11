My husband insulted me, tore my hijab after abandoning me, woman tells court

A house wife, Naja’atu Lawal, seeking divorce from her husband, Isa Yusuf, at a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, alleged that her husband requested to see and give her divorce papers, but upon reaching there, he tore her hijab and rained insults on her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Naja’atu, a resident of Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna, also told the court that Isa left her and their five children for about two years without catering for their needs.

“I pay the house rent, feed and clothe the children, and also pay their school fees. I have been doing these for years. I am praying the court to terminate our marriage and compel him to take full responsibility of our children’s needs, ”she said.

Responding, the defendant, Isa, a laundry man at Badarawa, Kaduna, said he was ill for one and a half years and was taken to his parents for medical care.

“When I came back, she and the children had left the house which I rented for them and moved somewhere else. I am back now and I do go to work, and everything will be settled,” he said.

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to both parties, ordered the complainant to bring her witnesses and adjourned the case.

