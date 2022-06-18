My husband insists he won’t work until he gets white collar job, woman tells court

A woman, Tawakalitu Sanusi, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it put an end to the union between her and her husband, Olajide Sanusi.

Tawakalitu stated that her husband was lazy and unwilling to work.

She added that he was always threatening to kill her.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant forcefully put their children in his custody giving them little or no care.

She pleaded with the court if her prayer was answered to please put their children in her care, but make her husband responsible for their upkeep.

Olajide pleaded not liable to the charges brought against him. He also refused that his wife has custody of their children.

Tawakalitu gave her evidence saying, “My lord, my husband has told me he is no longer interested in our marriage. I, am, therefore in court this morning to put an end to it.

“My husband swapped our duties in the home. He passed the task of feeding and clothing the family to me.

“I hustle to sustain the home after he had a problem at his work place and was laid off.





“My husband refused to take up any other employment since he lost his job. He is only interested in a white collar job which is obviously not available.

“I got him a security job at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, but he showed no interest in it. He told me he couldn’t stay awake all night.

“I took him to Bodija to learn how to drive a tricycle which he could use for commercial purpose, but he withdrew from the training a few days after he started.

“I advised him to learn how to drive trucks so that he could seek employment at factories, but he waved off my counsel.

“My father later got him a job which involved travelling, but he never resumed there.

“Not giving up, I bought him a motorcycle through my brother for commercial purpose, but the business yielded nothing.

“My lord, seeing that my income wasn’t enough to meet the family’s needs, I gathered together a meaningful amount to process traveling to Dubai in other to seek greener pasture. Unfortunately, this planned failed.

“I made a decision to go to Abuja to work. On getting there, I was sending my husband money consistently for six months because he was at home doing nothing.

“I returned home to be with my family, but was spending heavily. I spent all the money I came back with on food.

“I saw the need to go back to Abuja earlier than I planned because our financial status was nil.

“I informed him of my plan, but he said nothing. His reaction made me shelve my plan.

“I eventually traveled to Lagos to work, but he refused to pick my call throughout the time I was there.

“He denied me access into our home when I returned a month after.

“I went to my mum in-law’s place to pick our children, but he came to my friend’s place where I stayed to harass and threaten me.

“He threatened to kill me if I failed to return the children to his mother.

“My lord, my husband never stops bragging and swearing that he will destroy me.

“I returned our children to my mother in-law because my husband could make real his threat.

“Our children are presently with my sister in-law who gives them little or no care.

“My husband called me recently to come and pack my belongings because he’s moving from the rented apartment we were both living in.

“My lord, I am better off without my husband. I spent every day in our marriage serving him, but have nothing to show for it.

“I appeal to this court to end our marriage and grant me custody of our children.

“I again entreat the court to restrain him from harassing and threatening me,” the plaintiff begged.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case till June 23 for further hearing.