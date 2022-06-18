My relationship with Opeyemi Aiyeola —Actor, Jamiu Azeez

Jamiu Azeez is one of the actors making waves in the Nigerian movie Industry. The Lagos State-born movie producer has quite a number of movies to his name and he has shown his readiness to take on not just the Nigerian industry but also the global stage. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, he talks about his most talked-about closeness with popular actress, Opeyemi Ayeola, among other issues. Excerpts:

How would you describe the year 2022 for you as an actor?

2022 has been a great year, I have experienced both the good and bad side of it. It’s been a rollercoaster, but we keep moving and striving and God has really been so merciful

How was growing up for you? Tell us about your educational background and childhood experience?

I grew up just like every other normal guy on the streets, born and brought up in Lagos. I had my primary and secondary education in Shomolu area of Lagos and later to the Lagos State University (LASU), where I studied Marketing. Growing up was somehow tough for me, especially being raised by my mum alone in that part of Lagos — Shomolu. My mum was extremely strict and I think that was really helpful and to God be the glory, I am one of many good products from Shomolu, Lagos

Can you tell us briefly, how you joined the Nigerian movie industry?

It was a journey I never planned for, I was fortunate to have Prince Jide kosoko’s number and out of excitement, I called him and after my introduction, he asked me how he could be of help, then I heard that voice telling me to say, “I want to start acting”. I said as the voice instructed and Prince Kosoko told me to go get the registration form at his office. I went to the office, paid for the form and every necessary thing. I was then told I would need to train for some years, I was not cool with it at first but because I have already paid and I did not want the money to waste, I obliged. It was a tough journey I must say, but to God be the glory, it is paying off now.

You are quite close to popular actress Opeyemi Aiyeola, how would you describe your relationship with her?

I knew you were going to ask this question. Opeyemi Ayeola is my colleague, but we have grown beyond that, the bond and love we share is beyond just being colleagues. She has become my blood and she is also my helper. I met her at a point when I was thinking of leaving the industry, a point I thought there was no hope for me anymore in this field. She picked me up, gave me support and all. When I say the bond we share is strong, I meant very strong, we have cried and laughed together. We’ve shared best and worst moments together; she is a sister my mum didn’t give me. I honestly can’t remember how we became this close. She met me when I was helpless, helped and gave me support and that was how the whole thing started.





Briefly, how would you describe your acting career?

It’s been God all the way; I am not where I used to be. My career is really thriving; God has been so good to me. No doubt I am one of the new actors making waves in my sector of Nollywood and with God on my side; I believe I am even just starting. I keep working hard every day and the aim is to get to the peak and stay up there for long.

Tell us the most challenging role you have ever played as an actor?

I would say the role I played in my movie, ‘Kuye’. I acted as an old man of over 60 years old, the man had partial stroke and was hypertensive too. It was really hard for me but I was able to do it.

Many of your fans and followers would like to know, what is your relationship status?

I would love to keep that part of my life private

For many actors, the dream is to become one of the biggest actors in Africa and win international awards in their line of work, what is the dream for you?

The dream is to be global. I want to be recognised for my work all around the world. I don’t want to be just ‘Jamiu Azeez of Nigeria’, I want to be globally recognised and celebrated.

What would you say distinguishes you from other actors in the industry, what is your selling point?

Every individual has a different personality. I am different because I am Jamiu Azeez, I am different because I am the best version of myself. Nobody can be me and I can never be anyone else. Only I can interpret a character in just the best way I could have done it and I think that alone is a big selling point for me. No comparison at all.

Are there roles you will never take up, no matter the amount of money offered?

YES! I can never go nude for all the money in this world. I have a mother who I must not disappoint, I have a junior brother, who look up to me, I have so many people in my life that I would not want to disappoint and my integrity is very much important too.

What is the best moment for you as an actor?

That would be the day I won the award for best supporting actor at the Best of Nollywood Award (BON).

What about your most embarrassing moment as an actor?

That would be when I didn›t have a car and I was in a public bus, those days I always had my face cap on to disguise, but one passenger in the bus got to know I was the one and he exposed me. He was like, “Alaye shey na because you no won pay for our t-fare u cover your face with cap?” Then others were like, “you will pay for us oh.” Then they began to ask questions like “wetin happen to your car?” I was really embarrassed that day but I just smiled with them till I got to my bus-stop.

If you could change anything about the movie industry, what would it be?

If I have my way, I would try to get some private investors look in the way of the industry and, maybe, if the government could help too. So many producers try so hard to raise money to produce which has not always been easy; we need investors so we can make movies of international standard.

What are your plans for the rest of the year, moving forward?

I have three movies that I am going to release before the year runs out, I already shot them. The titles of the movies are Morufu Atesunate, Aileyipada and Femi Ronaldo. But aside the movies stuff, I commit every other plans into the hands of my creator

Some words for your fans?

I want to use this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all my fans all around the globe, the love and support over the years have been massive and I am not taking any of it for granted. ‘Thank you’ is not even enough, I pray you all shall find favours everywhere you go and God shall always come for you all at every point of your needs. This boy is loyal and promise to always give his best.