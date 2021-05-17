My grouse about El-Rufai—Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has declared that on no account will he allow Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i, enter his house in Bauchi if he had come in the entourage of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Sheikh Bauchi spoke on Monday in his house when he received the former emir who was just appointed as a Khalifa of the Tijjaniya Islamic sect in Nigeria.

The Islamic cleric said in Hausa that “Where is el-Rufa’i? I thought he will be on your entourage, I would have asked my guards not to allow him step into this compound.”

While explaining his grouse about the Kaduna State governor, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi said that “he chased Quranic students away, dumped them in the bush far away from town, came back to my house and harassed the occupants just because they were Quranic reciters.”

He expressed his displeasure with that alleged action taken by the Kaduna State government describing it as an affront to him considering that he did nothing to deserve such a treatment.

But while defending el-Rufa’i, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi appealed for forgiveness on his behalf saying that he is sure that the governor was not aware of what transpired.

Sanusi said that “el-Rufa’i was not in the country when the thing happened, I was not in Nigeria too when it happened. I want to assure you that such will not happen again. I am pleading on his behalf as a friend and associate.”

He added that “I pray that the incident will go into your heart of bitterness because the situation will become irredeemable if such happens. Nobody prays to be counted as an enemy to pious people like you. Find it in your heart to forgive him.”