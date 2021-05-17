Osinbajo denies 2023 presidential ambition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has distanced himself from an attempt to prematurely drag him into the 2023 presidential race.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, said in a statement issued, on Monday, that there exists a website purporting to be operated by supporters of the Vice President with the claimed that he had secretly declared his intention to contest the election.

While affirming that Osinbajo does not have any connection with the website, the statement said the campaign should be disregarded as the Vice President is focused on the effort to provide solutions to the country’s problems especially insecurity.

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng, that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land.”

